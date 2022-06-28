Another women's shelter to be officially opened in Jersey

The Shelter Trust's women-only refuge will be officially opened by the wife of Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, Lady Dalton, this afternoon (Tuesday 28 June). The newly-equipped facility at Venetia House can accommodate 21 women at any one time and provides them with a safe place to stay and access a range of services like counselling and health and social care.

Assistance with education, training and employment will also be provided. The shelter has been open since March and is run by staff who specialise in helping at-risk and abused women.

Neville Benbow, chair of The Shelter Trust, said: "There has been a pressing need for a dedicated service for homeless and socially excluded women and this new initiative aims to address current gaps in provision and enhance the level of care and support available to them.

"We hope it will provide a safe and secure environment for those women who need the time, space, and encouragement to enable them to progress to full independence."

The service hopes to provide an emergency alternative especially for those women who are homeless and/or cannot access Women's Refuge, as well as an onward referral option once they have left the Refuge.

The property is owned by Christians Together in Jersey Housing Trust (CTJ HT) and is on the outskirts of St Helier. It is being renamed in recognition of a former service user, well known to the Trust, as a long-term advocate of provision for disadvantaged women.

The Shelter Trust has thanked CTJ HT for its support.

Neville Benbow added: "This is a new service model for the Trust and builds on the successful partnerships developed with CTJ HT and other social housing providers which have helped extend both Shelter's service offering and its onward referral and accommodation options. We are most grateful to all our partners for their continued support."