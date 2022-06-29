Alderney States issue bird flu warning

Alderney's government is warning poultry owners that bird flu could reach the island. The States vet is advising people to cover water and feed and make sure wild birds cannot get to domestic ones.

Avian Influenza is spread through contact with infected birds or their excrement.

Should there be an outbreak in the island, owners must house their flocks inside or under cover.

The States says failure to follow these precautionary measures "not only puts your flock at risk but also other people's flocks" as well as Alderney's internationally significant seabird colonies. Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease in Alderney and birds which contract the illness will be killed.

Bird Flu: Your Questions Answered What is bird flu? Avian flu is highly infectious and mainly affects birds, although in very rare cases it can transfer to humans and other animals. The virus is spread through bodily fluids such as saliva and droppings. It is often passed on by wild birds that migrate from Europe during winter and can be very dangerous for poultry and domestic birds. What risk is there to humans? There is a very low risk of humans catching bird flu. It usually requires close and regular contact with an infected bird. A man from South West England was infected in January 2022 but public health officials stressed the risk to the wider public remains very low. How can we stop it spreading? Members of the public are being asked not to touch unwell or dead birds. There are specific biosecurity safety measures that farmers are advised to follow, such as keeping birds inside and separating wild birds from domestic ones and poultry. Jersey Zoo are also rolling out extra measures - geese that usually roam free have been moved to a special enclosure and visitors can no longer enter the Zoo's aviaries as they have been closed to the public. Back to top

It comes after the virus was detected in Jersey in March.