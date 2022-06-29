Police offer £500 reward after damage to Guernsey's 'Duck House'

Guernsey Police are offering a £500 reward to anyone who can help officers after a fire caused damage to the new Japanese fishing pavilion.

The site, also known as 'Duck House', is on the pond at Saumarez Park and was recently restored by volunteers after being closed for two years due to safety concerns. The fire happened between 10pm on Saturday night (25 June) and sometime Monday morning (27 June).

The police say part of the flooring of the pavilion was damaged and now needs to be replaced so it can be safe for the public to use.

"This damage is particularly disappointing considering the structure has only very recently been restored by volunteers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 136 ABREU on 01481 222222 or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The new pavilion has been built with accessibility features including handrails. It is also now wheelchair accessible.

The Rotary Club led the project to carry out the work as part of its centenary celebrations.