'A truly magical moment': Guernsey group take gold at Dance World Cup

The Guernsey Academy of Theatrical Education (GATE) under 17s song and dance group have clinched gold at the Dance World Cup.

The company described it as a "truly magical moment" adding "many tears were shed when Sarnia Cherie played through out the Spanish theatre".

After months of training, the team jetted off to San Sebastian in Spain on Friday morning (24 June). Their performance of 'Trip a Little Light Fantastic' from the musical Mary Poppins Returns, saw them take the top spot.

The company says: "The standard here is just amazing and totally inspiring so to be considered the best in junior song and dance really is incredible! We couldn’t be prouder of our students… they’ve worked so hard over the last few months and gave it their absolute all on that massive stage with such fierce competition! When the announcement was made the Chairman of the Dance World Cup acknowledged the Guernsey's team huge achievement: "The smallest place competing has just won Gold."

It comes after hopes of attending were dashed when sponsors pulled out last minute.

However, thanks to the Sarah Groves Foundation, funding was secured and off they went.

ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson caught up with some of the group before they left on Friday morning (24 June).

More than 125,000 competitors take part in the event, which has been described as the Olympics of Dance.

It is the first time it has taken place since the pandemic.