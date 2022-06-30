Drop-in vaccine clinics are returning to Jersey after a sharp rise in Covid cases.

The government wants as many children of primary school age to go and get their second dose.

The number of people in Jersey with coronavirus has increased sharply over the past few weeks because of the emergence of two new Omicron variants.

There are currently 1,492 active cases in Jersey, with 11 people testing positive in hospital.

Islanders aged over five years old can turn up to a number of Parish Halls across the island without having to book.

The clinics will be held between Saturday (2 July) and Saturday (9 July) at the following locations:

St Helier - Saturday 2 July - 8:30am-3:30pm

St Peter - Tuesday 5 July - 11:30am-6:30pm

St John - Wednesday 6 July - 11:30am-6:30pm

St Saviour - Thursday 7 July - 11:30am-6:30pm

Grouville - Friday 8 July - 11:30am-6:30pm

St Helier - Saturday 9 July - 8:30am-3:30pm

Twelve weeks need to have passed since the previous dose was administered

Head of the vaccination programme, Emma Baker, said: "We are pleased that we are able to offer Islanders to rock-up for their vaccine once again.

"We saw how popular they were initially, and it is encouraging to see Islanders young and old taking the opportunity to protect themselves and others.

"Keeping up to date with your vaccine schedule is important and, in some countries, it is a requirement to travel.

"I urge those over the age of five who haven’t yet had their first COVID-19 vaccine or are due a second or third dose to take advantage of these rock-up clinics and give yourself the best protection over the summer. Your vaccine is waiting for you."

The Vaccination Centre at Fort Regent is still open. Appointments can be booked here or by calling the Coronavirus Helpline on 0800 735 5566.