Video report by Otis Holmes

A man from Jersey is set to attempt to pedal around the coast of the island in a pedalo to raise money for the brain injury charity Headway Jersey.

Bryce Alford is no stranger to extraordinary physical challenges, breaking world records and raising around £180,000 in the process.

But these have all centred around running, and for Headway Jersey's 25th anniversary he wanted to do something different.

Hence Braving The Waves - Round the Island Pedalo Challenge was born.

Bryce hopes to raise £10,000 for the charity by pedalling around the island with the help of some endurance athletes.

He is due to set off from Elizabeth Castle Saturday 2 July at 6am.