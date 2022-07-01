30 Bays in 30 Days to make a splash across the Channel Islands

If you are a keen sea swimmer or someone who is up for a challenge, then it is your month to make a splash for charity. 30 Bays in 30 Days gets underway today (1 July) across the Channel Islands. Jersey's opening swim is at 6pm at St Brelade's Bay and Guernsey's is at 6:30pm at Vazon.

Participants are to swim a minimum of 30 strokes in 30 bays while raising money for Hospice Care and The National Trust in Jersey and Les Bourgs Hospice in Guernsey.

Organisers say if you would like to get involved, but think that you will be unable to swim at every bay on the list, you are free to choose which bays work for you, to complete 30 swims at those to complete the challenge.Closing swims:

Jersey - Sunday 31 July - 4:30pm - St Brelade’s Bay

Guernsey - Saturday 30 July - 5pm - Cobo Bay

The fundraising initiative began in Jersey in 2016 and has raised thousands for local charities.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

How to stay safe when open water swimming

Stay within your limits

Outdoor swimming is very different to swimming in a pool. There are lots of possible hazards. Know your ability and know your limits.

It is also important to not stay in the water for too long, especially when it is cold.

Experts say a general rule of thumb is a maximum of one minute per degree, so if it is 10 degrees you should not spend any longer that 10 minutes in the water.

Go with someone experienced

You should never swim outdoors alone. Always go with someone who knows what they are doing so they can help you if you get in trouble.

Know the tide

With one of the biggest tidal zones in the world, it is important to know tide times and if they will affect your swim.

Check the forecast

Rain, sea fog and winds can effect you when swimming outdoors. Always check the weather forecast before swimming and never enter the water if you are unsure.