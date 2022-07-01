Cost of living: Here's what's going up in the Bailiwick of Guernsey this month

The cost of living continues to sore across the Channel Islands.

Here is a breakdown of what is set to rise in the Bailiwick of Guernsey this month (July).

Guernsey Electricity

Electricity prices are going up from by 9% after the States approved an application from Guernsey Electricity to raise tariffs.

The company says the £10.7m a year revenue is needed to "maintain and improve the local supply network".

Guernsey is encouraging islanders to move towards more renewable energy and away from the use of fossil fuels for transport and heating.

Sark Electricity

The price of electricity will rise by 25% today (1 July) from 56p to 70p a unit, making it more expensive than anywhere else in the world.

The power struggle between the electricity supplier, Sark Electricity Limited, and the Chief Pleas continues. On Wednesday (29 June) the government made its next move, announcing the Policy and Finance Committee wants to build an entirely new electricity system in the island.

Last year the government wanted to compulsory purchase Sark Electricity, but no sale happened. Negotiations are so fraught that politicians believe building an entirely new grid is better.

Yesterday (30 June) the owner of Sark Electricity hit back at accusations from Chief Pleas, that it is his fault the company's equipment is in disrepair. Alan Witney-Price says he wishes to replace everything that is outdated, but is being prevented from doing so.

Waste

Guernsey's waste charges will be rising from today (1 July).

The cost of getting rid of a standard size bag of household waste will rise from £2.70 to £2.92.

This is for a standard green pay as you throw sticker for bags that carry up to 90 litres.

An orange sticker is for a small bag of up to 50 litres and this will increase by 12p to £1.62.

Guernsey Waste's annual charge for 2022 will rise from £90 in 2021 to £97.97 per household.

The change means, excluding parish collection charges, households will pay about £170 this year for all their waste and recycling services.

It is a rise of roughly £13 compared to 2021.

The process covers the sorting, processing, export and treatment costs for general rubbish, food waste and recycling.

It also helps fund the Household Waste & Recycling Centre, the Chouet green waste site, and the bring bank sites.