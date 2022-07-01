Guernsey's Heather Watson into Wimbledon last 16 for first time

Guernsey tennis star Heather Watson has reached the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time in her career.

She beat Slovenian Kaja Juvan in straight sets (7-6, 6-2) to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

She will now play another unseeded opponent Julie Niemeier for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Guernsey number one headed out on court for the fifth day in a row this afternoon. Her opening two games of the tournament had been suspended overnight but Watson will sleep well this evening knowing she's booked her place in the last 16.

Watson salutes the crowd as she pinches the first set after a tie break. Credit: PA images

The opening set was nip and tuck with both players breaking serve once before Watson held her nerve to win the tie break 8-6.

The second though was Watson at her very best. She reeled off five straight sets with Juvan breaking in the sixth to avoid a whitewash. That only delayed the inevitable though as Watson eventually wrapped up the win 6-2.