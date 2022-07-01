The mother of a teenager who has taken part in Jersey's new probation project says it has turned a horrible situation into a positive one and given children hope.

It comes as the Probation Service's Positive Steps project marks its first anniversary.

The initiative works with islanders aged 18 and under to help them see the impact anti-social behaviour can have on the community and to help them increase their awareness about island life.

The mother who has chosen to be anonymous says the project has turned her child's life around.

"This programme is a real game change, I mean, you know, to give children the opportunity to turn their life around, you know, from maybe bad to good - it can only be a positive thing."

Since September 2021, 16 young people have taken part in the programme attending more than 70 sessions.

Those taking part in the project have either been ordered to do so by the Youth Court or have attended during their probation order.

The project gives young people the opportunity to learn new skills.

Boxing Business, Caring Cooks, Mind Jersey, the Ambulance Service, Fire Service, St John's Ambulance, Police, Youth Service, the Infrastructure, Housing and Environment department and Jersey Sport have all partnered with the service to provide young people with a range of opportunities.

Other organisations who have offered their assistance with the project but are awaiting referrals include Thrive, the Royal Navy Lifeboat Institution and Kairos Arts.

The service says the results of the programme so far have been "very encouraging" and the majority of clients who have attended have not reoffended.

Mike Cutland says the aim of the project is to integrate young people into the community more successfully. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Chief Probation Officer, Mike Cutland, said: "Some of the initiatives and support have really benefitted our younger clients and helped them to better integrate into the community whilst giving clear messages about taking responsibility for what they do.

"Key themes have been around good communication, teamwork and understanding the needs of others. By working together, we can provide a positive impact for children that can be sustained and lead to happier, healthier and safer futures where offending is less likely to feature."