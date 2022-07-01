Repairs finally start on Havelet slipway in Guernsey

Repairs to Havelet Slipway near Castle Cornet in Guernsey will get underway today (4 July) and will last until October. Work to fix the structure has been significantly delayed, after it was damaged by a storm in 2018.

The work will be carried out by Geomarine Ltd. during the summer to take advantage of the low spring tides and are scheduled to be finished by autumn.

The repairs are being funded as a "must do" project under the Government Work Plan which was agreed by the States Assembly in 2021.

There will be no public access or nearby parking while works are carried out.