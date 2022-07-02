Alderney's top committee backs runway expansion proposals

Alderney's top committee has thrown its weight behind plans to extend the island's runway.

The States of Alderney's Policy & Finance Committee has endorsed the 'C+ option', which also involves improving infrastructure at the airport terminal.

It follows discussions with air transport providers and the island's Chamber of Commerce.As well as allowing larger aircraft and boosting air links for both tourism and business, the Committee says the move would allow for a dedicated MedEvac service for the island.

Ian Carter, who chairs Alderney's Policy & Finance Committee, says the committee wants to 'emphasise' its position to the States of Guernsey for future discussions.He said: "This is a crucial payback to the Bailiwick that P&F wishes to emphasise as our friends at the States of Guernsey consider the way ahead."

"Option C+ will save money in the long-term and Alderney as part of the Bailiwick will benefit from increased numbers of visitors and people wanting to live here, thus boosting the economy and contributing more in tax.

"And I can't emphasise enough the importance of a dedicated medevac service run separately to Aurigny that would bring us in line with modern health services to remote communities."

The committee says the costs of the proposals would be offset in the longer term.