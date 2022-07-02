Guernsey residential home pool reopens thanks to community campaign

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A swimming pool for people with disabilities in Guernsey has finally reopened following a huge community effort.

The pool at Chateau Reve residential home has been closed since 2018 and required a lot of time and investment to be brought back up to scratch.

Much of this was led by administrative officer Teena Gordon who was determined to find a way to bring the deteriorating pool back to its former glory.

Chateau Reve swimming pool before its makeover. Credit: ITV Channel TV

She contacted the Guernsey Community Foundation and Ravenscroft who agreed to cover the majority of the costs - the rest coming from community fundraising and the generosity of islanders giving up their time to help her and the rest of the residential home team.

Teena said: "When I first saw it, I asked why it wasn't in use and was told that it needed upgrading to be safe for the service users. It wouldn't leave my head and I decided to find a way for it to reopen. It has taken longer than I hoped because of Covid.

"But the support has been amazing and it wouldn't have been possible without so many people."

Maintenance of the pool will be covered by the States (Health and Social Care), however there are still a few small obstacles to overcome before it can be open for swimming.

Teena explained: "We are just waiting for a few health and safety things. We're also after a six by four piece of wood to finish off our shed area and a sensor light, so if anyone's got one and they want to pop it in, we'd be very grateful."