Guernsey's Heather Watson misses out on Wimbledon last 8

Heather Watson is out of the women's singles at Wimbledon.

Despite rallying support from a home crowd on Centre Court, she lost 2-6 4-6 to 22-year-old Jule Niemeier to miss out on a place in the quarter finals.

Niemeier, ranked 97 in the world, put in a dominant performance on her Wimbledon debut to end her hopes of progressing to the next round.

Watson had already broken new ground by reaching the fourth round of the competition - despite not having a single day off playing since the competition got underway.

On Saturday (2 July), she withdrew from the mixed doubles competition with a reported knee injury.

She will return for the women's doubles with partner Harriet Dart tomorrow (Monday 4 July).