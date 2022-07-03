Les Amis given £40,000 funding boost for new facility

A charity supporting people in Jersey with learning disabilities has been given a £40,000 funding boost towards its plans to create a new residential home in St Helier.

Les Amis is in the process of converting the former Hampshire Hotel site into Maison des Amis, a site where it can provide higher-level residential nursing care to those who use its services.

Now the charity has been given a £40,000 grant from the Jersey Community Foundation, in the form of the Greville Bathe Fund.

Shaun Findlay, Les Amis' Managing Director, said: “When we took possession of the former hotel a new chapter started in the Les Amis story. It is a landmark development which acknowledges that people with learning disabilities are entitled to the very best health care and specialist elderly care.

"Jersey desperately needs a facility that will offer people with special needs lifelong care especially as the ageing population puts pressure on existing facilities. Les Amis needs to raise significant external financial support and we are incredibly pleased that the Jersey Community Foundation is supporting this project."

Once completed, the site will support those with learning disabilities including Down’s Syndrome who have nursing or special care needs, including those with early on-set dementia.