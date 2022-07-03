Smoke alarm reminder after Jersey kitchen fire

People in Jersey are being urged to test their smoke alarms following a kitchen fire last night (Saturday 2 July).

Fire crews were called to a property in St Clement which was started by clothes placed on top of the hob catching fire when it was accidentally switched on.

When firefighters arrived on-scene, smoke was visible from the first floor window. They then entered the building in breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

The owner of the property had evacuated the building after hearing the smoke alarm and nobody was hurt.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service says it is important that people test their fire alarms to ensure they are prepared for an emergency situation and, where possible, isolate power to their hob while it is not in use.