16,000 Jersey residents yet to submit online tax returns

Around 16,000 taxpayers in Jersey still need to submit their online tax returns.

The deadline is the end of the month (July 31).

Islanders are warned that it may take several days to set up an account to send in their information - with the registration process requiring users to submit ID.

More than 45,000 tax returns have already been received.

Comptroller of Revenue, Richard Summersgill, said: "As the deadline for filing a 2021 tax return in paper format passed at the end of May, anyone who wants to file their return on time must now file it online.

"If customers have not yet activated their OneGov account, they will need to allow enough time to do this, including setting up a digital ID and time for validation checks.

"Please do not leave it to the last minute, as last fillers may be liable to a penalty [£300 fine]."