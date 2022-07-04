Channel Islanders go without food and heating due to the rising cost of living

People across the Channel Islands are often having to go without essentials as they struggle to make ends meet with the rising cost of living.

A new study by Island Global Research asked more than 2,500 people in Jersey and Guernsey about their living standards.

It found more than one in ten respondents from Jersey cannot afford to pay their bills and often have to go without food and heating - the figure is 6% in Guernsey.

Around half of those surveyed across both islands found it difficult to meet rising expenses in the last year.

And 8 in 10 people expect money to become tighter in the next 12 months - with essential utilities such as the cost of energy rising in both islands.

The research also looked at the Isle of Man.

11% Cannot afford costs and often have to go without essentials in Jersey.

9 in 10 People in Guernsey have noticed a rise in the cost of living over the past six months.

Researchers explained: "We found it striking that across the three islands, half categorised themselves as less than comfortable.

"Those less able to afford their costs appear to include a greater proportion of under 40s, families with children, and women.

"In all three islands, respondents were often concerned by what they believe to be a widening of the gap between the richest and the poorest in our communities, with calls for more support to be made available to those who are financially vulnerable."