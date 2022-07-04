Charity run to remember Jersey teenager who took her own life

Friends of a Jersey teenager who took her own life earlier this year have organised a fun run to remember her and help others who may be struggling with their mental health.

Kezia Mason was 14 when she died in March of this year.

The charity run will take place on 10 September, with money raised going towards supporting other young people struggling with their mental health.

Competitors will be able to take part in either a 2k, 5k or 10k race from the Waterfront in St Helier.

Kezia's parents Rob and Esther previously told ITV Channel TV that they wanted to get mental health taught in schools across the island.

Esther said: "It's not easy to talk. It's all fine for us to say talk as much as you can and speak to people but there are going to be people out there that just find that so hard. "So there has to be other ways and if we can start maybe at grass roots with it being in school and it becomes so much more normal and less stigma attached to it."

More information about the run are on Facebook and more than 80 people have already signed up.

Around one in four people will experience a mental health problem each year, according to the charity Mind.

If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help.

JERSEY

Many secondary schools and Highlands College offer counselling too.

GUERNSEY

Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959

Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123

The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561

Healthy Minds on 01481 227744/healthyminds@gov.gg

Psychological Therapies Team on 01481 225241 ext: 24268 or email PTT@gov.gg

The Recovery and Wellbeing Service on 01481 707727

OTHER SUPPORT