Commemorative stamps unveiled to mark 100 years of Jersey Island Cricket Club

A set of commemorative stamps have been unveiled to mark the 100th anniversary of Jersey Island Cricket Club.

The stamps feature landmarks from the six main cricket grounds in the island.

Jersey Island Cricket Club formed in 1922 and has gone from strength to strength in sending teams to compete all over the world.

The six new stamps will be released by Jersey Post on 7 July.

Artist Ron Mills said: "I was delighted to be offered this commission from Jersey Post featuring local cricket.

"The brief suited my retro/modern painting style perfectly. I was keen that the central figures portrayed movement and action in contrast to this style's mechanical and angular nature.

"I hope everyone enjoys the artwork as much as I did creating it."