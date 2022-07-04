Competitive water polo returns to Guernsey bathing pools after nearly 50 years

Play Brightcove video

Competitive water polo has returned to Guernsey's bathing pools for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Teams from Jersey and the UK were in the island on Saturday (3 July) for the special tournament.

The bathing pools at La Vallette were only recently returned to their former glory following a huge restoration project.

The last competitive water polo there took place in the 1970s when as many as 3,000 spectators would attend.

Organisers hope Saturday's match will pave the way for even more water polo tournaments in Guernsey - particularly now that the bathing pools have been repaired.