Injured cliff walker taken to hospital in Guernsey

A cliff walker has been taken to hospital after being injured while walking along a coastal path in Guernsey.

Ambulance and fire crews had to be deployed to the path between Les Tielles and Mont Herault in Torteval on Sunday morning (3 July).

They managed to find the casualty thanks to the location app What3Words taking them to their exact location.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "This was a well coordinated operation which was carried out successfully by all involved.

"We would like to thank our colleagues at Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service for their assistance with this case."