Jersey agrees 2.9% pay rise for majority of public sector workers

Jersey's government has agreed to a 2.9% pay increase for the vast majority of public sector workers in the island.

It covers all major pay groups, such as police and civil servants, and is backdated to the start of the year.

However, junior doctors will receive just a 2% increase from 1 April.

Head teachers will get the same as other pay groups - 2.9% - as well as an additional payment of £450 in lieu of holiday.

Other teachers are not included as they only settled at the end of last month.

The total cost to the government will be more than £16m.

The rises follow concerns about the cost of living - with inflation set to reach 6% by the end of the year.