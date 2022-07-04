A Jersey teenager has won a place at one of the most famous music schools in the world: The Brit School.

Hamish Brodie is believed to be the first Channel Islander to attend and will follow in the footsteps of household names; Adele, Amy Winehouse and Jessie J when he starts his two-year course in September.

The 16-year-old started having piano lessons four years ago - around the same time his mum died, and credits music for helping him cope with his grief.

He was so naturally gifted that he skipped through grades 1 to 7 in just two months - a process that usually takes years and years.

He said: "I always wanted to play the piano. I kept writing and it just became a love of mine and I now want to share my music with others.

"I hope when I go to London there will be more gigging opportunities so I can progress as a performer.

"I think my mum would be proud of me."

His debut single, Hope He's Better, was released in October.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, he said: "What they supply there is time and resources to do what you want to do and go creatively where you want to go.

"I am just really looking forward to being able to immerse myself in music every day."