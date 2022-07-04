Kristina Moore and Sam Mézec face vote to be Jersey's next Chief Minister

The wait to find out who will be Jersey's next Chief Minister is almost over.

It is a two-horse race as Kristina Moore faces Sam Mézec.

History will be made if Deputy Moore is chosen to lead the island's government as she will be the first female elected for the top job.

Deputy Moore is the clear favourite with 30 States members already indicating they will back her to succeed Senator John Le Fondré - who lost his seat in June's election.

Deputy Mézec is the leader of Reform Jersey and has the support of his nine colleagues after the party doubled its representation in the Assembly with a strong election performance.

Both candidates will make speeches in the States Chamber on Tuesday 5 July before fielding an hour of questions each from fellow politicians.

The Assembly will then vote and the result could be known by lunchtime.