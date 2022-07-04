People in Guernsey reminded to test for Covid to protect vulnerable islanders

People in Guernsey are being reminded to take Lateral Flow Tests (LFT) before visiting someone who is vulnerable.

The guidance comes in response to rising Covid cases in the Channel Islands - with nearly 2,000 active infections across both Bailiwicks.

The latest figures from Guernsey are expected today (Tuesday 5 July) and the island's government is encouraging anyone visiting the hospital, care homes or someone at high risk to take a LFT before going.

Tests are free and can be collected from the Guernsey Information Centre or Beau Sejour.

Anyone with Covid symptoms or feels unwell should not visit someone in a hospital or care home.