Free girls football festival in Jersey to kick-off Euro 2022 tournament

Young girls in Jersey are being invited to a free football festival as part of the Women's Euro celebrations.

The tournament kicks-off this evening (Wednesday 6 July) as England host Austria at Old Trafford.

It is the first time the competition has been held in England since 2005.

Jersey's Football Association (FA) are hoping to harness some of that excitement and encourage more girls to take up the sport.

The Euro Come and Play Football Festival is being held at Springfield Stadium on Saturday 9 July between 10am and 11:30am.

It is open to girls in school years one to six and follows similar successful events last year.

Jersey FA said: "The aim of the festival is to provide an opportunity for girls to play football in a flexible format where matches and sessions are based around fun and enjoyment.

"The Jersey FA also use these festivals as way to encourage new volunteers into the female game, with students/youth players and parents coming along to support the delivery of the festival."