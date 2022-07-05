Play Brightcove video

Deputy Kristina Moore has made history by becoming Jersey's first ever female chief minister.

The former Senator beat Deputy Sam Mézec by 39 votes to 10.

Deputy Moore topped the poll in the St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter district in Jersey's election and says her top priority will be to put the island 'back on track' and 'deliver change'.

Deputy Moore outside the States Assembly this morning (5 July). Credit: ITV Channel TV

She said: "Together, we can create a government that will unite the Assembly and rebuild trust with islanders by promoting openness and transparency and providing better value for the public’s money to secure a positive future, where everyone can prosper and thrive.

"A Government that will lead by listening, listening to the States, listening to the voters, listening to our frontline workers, listening to all."

As part of the race for the top job, she published a vision for what she wants to achieve in government.

In '100 days of action' Deputy Moore intends to:

"Address the cost of living crisis by proposing a mini budget that brings forward a suite of measures to deliver targeted support to islanders ahead of Winter.

Undertake a project to set out how islanders can better engage with government, what information is available and how we can improve.

As set out among the Children's Commissioner's many fine proposals include the need to involve young people in policy formulation and decision making. The Children's minister will bring forward proposals on that basis.

On the same point we need to ensure that older people are being listened to and heard. We will establish the Older Persons Living Forum with the Chief Minister to hear first hand the issues facing pensioners and older people across our island.

Hasten our progress towards a living wage for all, by lifting the minimum wage to £10 per hour. WE need to recognise that the island must remain competitive in international markets, for example agriculture.

Support small businesses facing outstanding repayment requests under the Co funded payroll scheme. An appeal process must be introduced. The majority of these cases are genuine and should be treated with sensitivity.

Create a Cabinet Office to coordinate the work of government and strengthen collective decision making.

Introduce limits on the number of houses that can be built over 3000 sq ft for a period of time in order to focus on tackling the housing crisis.

Appoint an Assistant Minister tasked with conducting an evidence based review to respond within 100 days and advise the Assembly whether changes can be made to the hospital project to deliver a more affordable and appropriate alternative. This review will take place in no more than 100 days and will report back to the States Assembly by 20 October 2022.

Establish a public service ombudsperson.

Introduce legislation and funding to ensure that school children have access to one one meal a day in school.

Bring forward propositions to create prefabricated homes to help address the island housing crisis.

Create a People & Skills Commission which will monitor the population, availability of accommodation, skills gaps and employment opportunities.

Reorganise government departments to provide for direct accountability of Ministers

Introduce a proposition to deliver free sanitary products.

All Ministers will finalise their plans for the coming year and present their plan to the States Assembly.

Open constituency offices.

Put in place a plan to open a Cultural Centre, celebrating our cultural identities and bringing islanders together."

Who is Kristina Moore?

Deputy Moore was a reporter and presenter at Channel Report Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Moore was a reporter and presenter at Channel Report before leaving to start a family.

She was first elected to the States Assembly as Deputy of St Peter and sworn to office in 2011 and re-elected as Deputy of St Peter in 2014. During 2013 and 2014 she underwent and recovered from breast cancer treatment.

In the last 2018-22 assembly - she came second in the Senatorial poll and led scrutiny.

She was Home Affairs Minister in that 2014-2018 government. She presided over controversy when the then Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst said the island would not take in any Syrian refugees.

The Chief Executive, Suzanne Wylie has written to Chief Minister designate:

She said: “I would like to, on behalf of all States of Jersey employees, congratulate you on your election as Chief Minister designate. The public service is ready to serve your forthcoming administration and, following their election next week, support Ministers in delivering your ambitions for the Island.

“I look forward to getting to work with you and your Council of Ministers.”