New ramp provides better accessibility to Guernsey beach café

Video report by Kate Prout

One of Guernsey's south coast cafés is now accessible to wheelchair users.

Saints Bay Kiosk has opened up to more visitors thanks to a new ramp.

Dave Rowlinson from the Guernsey Disability Alliance says this is a 'big improvement':

"It's on a very steep slope, obviously. Access in Guernsey is sometimes just not possible for everybody, but little changes that can be made like this, one that can make it partly accessible for people with mobility problems or in wheelchairs, can be a great asset." St Martins Parish leases the land and with parish funds they were able to create a decking area and a Blue Badge parking spot, thanks to the help of volunteers.

Campaigners say a long-awaited discrimination law would improve access for wheelchair users and those with mobility issues.

Aindre Reece-Sheerin has been a wheelchair user for 26 years and is pleased with recent renovations at La Vallette Bathing pools. But parts of the pools, and many sites across the islands, still need work to make them more accessible: "There's no law in place to enforce that but we do have is building control and you can't make access worse than it was previously."

Aindre is trying to consult at government level and is encouraging people to get in touch with him if they have questions about accessibility.