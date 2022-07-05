Project to protect and preserve Jersey's seagrass gets underway

A project to protect Jersey's largest seagrass site in St Catherine's Bay has begun.

The plant grows underwater and absorbs 35 times more carbon than tropical rainforests.

As well as being seen as a key tool in the island's battle against climate change, seagrass beds also form a habitat for many species - but they can be damaged by anchors and traditional mooring systems.

Ports of Jersey are working with the government's marine resource officers, bay users, Jersey Marine Conservation and the Blue Marine Foundation with the aim of protecting the seagrass meadow for future generations.

Unused moorings have already been removed with different designs being trialled this week to study their impact on the seabed.

Kevin McIlwee, Chairman of Jersey Marine Conservation, said: "What we really need to do to restore growth is to look at the areas that have been severely damaged, particularly by boat moorings and try to reduce that damage, allow the seagrass to grow back and begin that process of carbon storage."