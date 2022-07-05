Your weather pictures explained: cloud iridescence in the Channel Islands

I have had some lovely weather pictures from viewers over the last few months and cloud iridescence seems to be a popular one here in the Channel Islands!

The rainbow-like colours you can see in the picture below are a prime example of cloud iridescence.

This is a colourful optical phenomenon that occurs in a cloud and appears in the general proximity of the Sun or Moon.

The colours resemble those seen in soap bubbles and oil on a water surface.

This fairly common phenomenon is most often observed in altocumulus, cirrocumulus, lenticular and cirrus clouds. It's caused by very uniform water droplets diffracting light.

