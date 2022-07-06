Covid staff sickness in Jersey sees public asked to take their rubbish home

People in Jersey are being asked to take their rubbish home with them to avoid overflowing public bins.

Due to a rise in Covid staff sickness, the island's government say these waste bins might not be emptied as often as normal by the Roads and Beach Cleaning teams.

Jersey has just under 1,500 confirmed active Covid cases and the newest figures are due later today (Thursday 7 July).

With warm weather expected this weekend, beachgoers are being urged not to use any full public bins and instead dispose of rubbish in their household waste.