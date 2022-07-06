Guernsey care providers reintroduce covid measures to reduce infections

Care providers in Guernsey have reintroduced coronavirus measures in an effort to prevent infections among vulnerable islanders.

Connie's Carers, which offers at-home support to islanders, has made wearing Public Protection Equipment (PPE) such as face masks, gloves and aprons compulsory as a direct result of the recent increase in cases.

Paula Burbridge from the company says: "We're looking after very old, very vulnerable people and we have to do everything in our power to reduce the risk and that's the way we believe we can do that.

"Some of the clients don't like the girls wearing PPE because the masks restrict their vision and their hearing of what the girls are saying."

The measures, introduced following the identification of more transmissible Covid variants, saw a ban on communal events in the home. Now the home is reopen to visitors, but they are required to take a lateral flow test and use hand sanitiser before entering the home.

One care home, Chateau des Tielles, imposed a self-enforced lockdown of 18 days earlier this year, following a rise in Covid-19 cases across the island.

It was the fifth lockdown the home has seen so far.

Visitors to the home are required to take a Lateral Flow Test before entering. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Peter Adam, who owns the nursing home, believes the island's 'Guernsey Together' spirit can keep people safe.

He said: "During lockdown, keeping residents apart from loved ones and only being able to communicate via remotely with Whatsapp or Zoom is difficult. Wearing masks and being in full PPE is particularly distressing for residents who have got maybe capacity problems or dementia and they don't understand those issues. the issues.

"So there have been difficult times, but we've come through it and we really would like to try and avoid any further lockdowns or the need to wear masks if at all possible."

A total of 1,241 known cases were recorded on the latest statistics - almost double those for the previous week.Guernsey's Director of Public Health insists there are no plans for a further lockdown due to levels of immunity within the community thanks to the vaccination programme.