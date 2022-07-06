Inquest hears how woman drowned in Jersey pool after drinking

An inquest has heard how a woman drowned after going for a swim on a Jersey beach after drinking.

On 2 May this year, 57-year-old Dianne McHale was visiting her fiancé in Jersey from Ireland and was staying at the New Park Inn when she drowned in the Victorian bathing pool, near La Frégate .

Dianne took herself down to Victoria Pool after drinking and went for a swim. A witness saw her skipping towards the sea, leaving her cardigan and bag behind before going on to see her facedown in the pool. They then called the emergency services.

When they arrived, they carried out emergency first aid followed by advanced life support measures. However, these were unsuccessful and she was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A postmortem has said her cause of death was drowning and it is estimated she had around 13 single measures of alcohol in her system.

It was concluded that both her physical and mental states were impaired by the acute effects of alcohol, in the period leading to her death.