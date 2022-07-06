Inside the rented Jersey homes plagued by damp and mould

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A Jersey family say they are concerned about their health after living in a mouldy property.

Tiagao D'Ascensao and his parents are paying more than £1,000 per month in rent to live in the flat in St Saviour which is affected by damp.

ITV News has seen the inside of their home where mould is growing, the walls are thick with damp and the windows have to be left open to try and alleviate the smell.

15-year-old Tiagao says: "I don't think it's good for my health, especially with my pet and my parents.

"My parents are getting kind of old now and I want the best for them, not for them to have breathing issues in the future.

Play Brightcove video

"I think they should do something about this because my parents pay to live here. At least do something, for the money they pay."

The family have now received a letter from Bull & Co, the company which manages the property, to say their lease will end once their tenancy expires on 31 August.

ITV News contacted Bull & Co who declined to be interviewed and were not prepared to comment on the matter when approached over email and in-person.

However, in a letter to the family, they said: "It is regrettable that we have had to take this course of action but necessary in light of the problems Bull and Co and your neighbours have experienced during your tenancy."

These 'problems' are understood to refer to an incident involving a window cleaner - no further details have been disclosed.

How do you find renting in the Channel Islands? Email channelnews@itv.com