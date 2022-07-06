Jersey Bulls withdraw from FA Cup

Jersey Bulls have announced they will not take part in this season's FA Cup.

The club says the decision has been made with a 'heavy heart', but that it will allow them to focus efforts on their league campaign and the FA Vase.

They hope to return to the competition next season.

The Bulls made it to the third qualifying round in their maiden season in the competition in 2021/22.

However, the club says the current setup of the tournament means that any replays would be played in the UK mainland, with limited opportunity to reclaim the cost of travel.

Bulls' chairman Russel Le Feuvre said the club had 'agonised' over taking part but that the decision was the right one for the club's longer term ambitions.

"Everyone naturally wants to take part in the FA Cup – it’s such an amazing competition and we thoroughly enjoyed our run last season. The FA Vase is managed differently to the FA Cup, with matches played just once a month, with no replays until you are successfully through to the final or knocked out. This just makes more sense for us right now.”

The last season saw the squad play 58 matches, with 28 of those played away from home and many of those played in midweek.

Manager Gary Freeman said: “As a group we have made the decision not to take part in the FA Cup but to focus on the league and vase competitions.

"We understand that many of our supporters will be disappointed, we are too, but it’s the right thing to do for the club at this time.”