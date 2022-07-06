Jersey student wins engineering prize for idea inspired by her dad's cancer

A Jersey student has won an engineering competition after creating a design inspired by her Dad's illness.

Roxanna Clayson's father had to have a colostomy after being diagnosed with cancer.

Answering the question 'what would you do if you were an engineer?', she came up with a stoma bag that vibrates when it needs to be emptied.

Roxanna is a Year Nine student at Jersey College for Girls and wowed judges of the Secondary Engineer Leaders Awards.

She explained: "I was wondering what would make his life a bit easier!

"I believe my idea is an evolution of what's available right now and that it's a great foundation to build upon for the future.

"I hope and believe this will provide greater quality of life to all patients.”

Fellow student Cassandra also won an award for her text to braille converter to help people with sight impairments.

Both their ideas could now be made for real by a university.