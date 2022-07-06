More spreadable Omicron variants driving rise in Guernsey's Covid cases

Guernsey's top medic says two recent subvariants of Omicron are driving a rise in Covid cases.

Across the Bailiwick nearly 1,000 new infections were recorded in the past week.

Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink explains that although the variants may be more transmissible, crucially hospital numbers remain low and she says there are no plans for another lockdown.

Dr Brink said: "Speaking to our primary care colleagues they are seeing symptomatic people but generally mildly symptomatic, so an increase in case numbers but importantly we're not seeing a huge impact on hospital admissions with sick people."

She is however asking people to take sensible precautions such as testing and staying at home if they have symptoms and retesting after 24 hours as positive cases sometimes test negative in the early stages of the infection.