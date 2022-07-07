Barclay family reopens businesses in Sark

The Barclay family has announced it will reopen businesses in Sark which it originally closed in 2008.

Plans have been announced to reopen the bed and breakfasts at La Moinerie Village and Dixcart Terrace.

The family says Sark offers a "rare escape in today’s world" and plans to expand to more hotels, restaurants and other self-catered accommodation in the coming years.

The Barclay family previously operated a number of hotels and other businesses in Sark but closed them in 2008, after their candidates for Sark's first democratic elections failed to be elected to the island's parliament.

Over the years some of the estate have held events, and or partially opened, but it has not been on the same scale as pre-2008.

Sir Frederick and Sir David Barclay moved to Brecqhou in the 1990s. The pair received knighthoods in 2000 for services to charity and bought the Telegraph Newspaper Group four years later.

Sir David Barclay passed away in January 2021.