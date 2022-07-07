Guernsey man features in first International Paramedics Day video

A first responder from Guernsey is part of a global video to mark the first International Paramedics Day.

Steve Torode is a paramedic team leader in the Bailiwick and features in the international '#ProudToBeAParamedic' campaign that has been released today (Friday 8 July).

He joined the service nearly two decades ago as a maintenance man and engineer on The Flying Christine marine ambulance.

Steve increasingly became interested in the clinical side of the job and later trained to become an emergency medical technician and paramedic.

He says it is one of the most satisfying jobs he has ever had.

International Paramedics Day wants to recognise the work of first responders.

This first event is dedicated to everyone who has worked through the Covid pandemic.

Guernsey's Chief Ambulance Officer Mark Mapp said: “International Paramedics Day give us an opportunity to celebrate the work of paramedics in Guernsey and around the world."

You can watch Steve's message here.