How do rainbows form? Shireen explains...

Chris Bentley from Guernsey and Elizabeth Longbottom from Jersey sent these beautiful rainbow pictures in. But how do rainbows form?

Rainbows are caused by the reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets that result in the spectrum of light that you see in the sky.

When light passes through raindrops, the light bends, or refracts, as it enters the droplet, and then reflects off the inside of the raindrop. This happens because the water is more dense than the air that surrounds it.

As it exits the droplet, the light separates into wavelengths. The best time to catch a rainbow is when it’s sunny and raining.

If you’re trying to spot one, turn to face the rain and have your back to the sun. The sun needs to be low in the sky - the lower the sun, the higher the arc.

