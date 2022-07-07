Man sentenced after heroin worth over £6,300 seized in Jersey

A man has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison at Jersey's Royal Court for drug offences.

39-year-old James Harris was was found to have more than six grams of heroin in his possession during a search of his home in October 2021.

Experts believe the amount recovered had a street value of between £6,300 and £9,450.

Alongside this officers also found plastic wraps and scales with heroin residue on them. £3,520 in cash was also seized - with £12,260 found in the waistband of Harris' trousers when he was arrested.

Harris pleaded guilty to possession of the drug with intent to supply, as well as possession of criminal property.

Detective Constable Juliette Morris said: “We work hard to keep our streets free from drugs, and we’ll do our utmost to ensure those who deal in illegal drugs are put before the courts.”