'No dialogue' between Reform and Deputy Kristina Moore on ministerial roles

Reform Jersey say they have had no discussions with Jersey's incoming Chief Minister about its members serving in the island's next government.

In a statement, the party says it respects the States' vote to back Deputy Kristina Moore the island's Chief Minister Designate - but says there has been 'no dialogue to actively explore options for serving in government'.

Deputy Kristina Moore has outlined who she would like to serve in her Council of Ministers, though no Reform Jersey candidates appeared on the slate.

On social media, she said members of Reform Jersey had 'made it clear' they would not seek ministerial posts in the next government.

However, the party has refuted this, saying: "Throughout the election campaign and since then, Reform Jersey has made it clear that we were willing to play a role in government whether we were leading it or not. Our Party Leader, Deputy Sam Mézec has publicly stated in media interviews that he would be willing to serve in a role other than Chief Minister, and that our members would seek to serve wherever they can be most effective.

"Since the Chief Minister Designate was elected by the States Assembly on Tuesday, no dialogue to actively explore options for serving in government has taken place between the Chief Minister Designate and members of Reform Jersey’s parliamentary party, despite Reform Jersey members making it clear that they are willing to work collaboratively."

Reform Jersey returned 10 of their 14 candidates on election night, with all eight of their members standing in St Helier South and St Helier Central winning seats in the States Assembly.

Jersey's newly elected States Assembly will vote on whether to approve Deputy Kristina Moore's picks for the ministerial posts in a meeting on Tuesday 12 July.