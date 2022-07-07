Uncertainty around British Irish Council summit over Westminster fallout

There uncertainty over who will attend the upcoming British Irish Council summit in Guernsey on behalf of the UK government after the Minister who was leading their delegation was sacked.

Representatives from the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, Ireland and the nations of the United Kingdom will meet in Guernsey tomorrow (Friday 8 July).

Michael Gove MP was due to represent the Westminster government at the event, but was sacked by the Prime Minister on Wednesday evening.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is leading the Scottish delegation, says recent developments at Downing Street have created confusion.

Speaking to ITV News, Jersey's Chief Minister Designate Kristina Moore says the Prime Minister's announcement has come at a bad time for the BIC summit.

Play Brightcove video

Boris Johnson has today announced he will resign as Tory party leader, following more than 50 resignations from within government - though he plans to remain as Prime Minister until October when the Conservative Party Conference will take place.

He is expected to make an address at 1pm and set out his plans for the next few months.