Countdown begins for 2023 NatWest International Island Games in Guernsey

Keilan Webster reports

In just twelve months time, Guernsey will welcome athletes from across the world when it hosts the NatWest International Island Games.

Having been delayed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, preparations are now well underway, with the team determined to put on the Games that athletes have been yearning for for so long.

The island last hosted the Games in 2003, but organisers say the 2023 event has the potential to be bigger and better than ever.

Brian Allen from Guernsey Island Games Association says: "After such a break we're now really starting to now concentrate on the Games and make sure it's up and running. We're getting very excited, everything's started falling into place."

This week representatives from all competing nations have been in the island to see the facilities.

Accommodation has been one obstacle for organisers, with more than 3,000 people set to arrive. To ease the difficulties, there are plans for a camping village at Beau Sejour which will provide space for up to 700 athletes.

Bob Carr, from the Shetland Island Games Association said: "The Games Village, I think, is a really good option.

"We have a mix of team members on different budgets - some who can afford to stay in a better hotel and others who are students or young people on a budget. That could be a realistic solution for our team and a lot of teams too."