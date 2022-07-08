Drivers warned as major roads close in Guernsey

A warning has been sent out to Guernsey drivers with two roads set to close in St Peter Port.

Both Val des Terres and South Esplanade will be shut between 10am and 6pm on Friday 8 July.

Parking will also be unavailable during these times on South Esplanade.

The routes are closed due to a charity mini triathlon event, with barriers set up to protect those competing.

Diversions are in place with any traffic exiting Havelet being sent through Les Echelons to return to town.

Both the inbound and outbound bus routes 91 to 95 will be redirected along Fountain Street, Bordage, Charotterie and Colbourne Road.