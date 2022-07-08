Guernsey FC confirm pre-season schedule

Guernsey FC have announced two further fixtures as they gear up for the 2022/23 season.

The Green Lions will host Stansfield and Hartley Wintney in the buildup to their league season.

Stansfeld, who won Division One of the Southern Counties East League last season, will visit the island on 16 July.

GFC will then welcome Hartley Wintney, from Southern League Premier Division, to Footes Lane on Saturday 30 July in the Mike Thomas Trophy, named in honour of the club's physio.The games will come either side of their Skipton Cup clash against the Isle of Man in the Skipton Cup on 23 July - the first to take place since 2020.