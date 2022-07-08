Islanders to have their say on plans to reform Alderney States

There are proposals from Alderney's Governance group to remove the public vote when it comes to electing the island's representatives in Guernsey's States.

A four week consultation will begin from 15 July before the billet goes up for debate in September.

If approved, the island would move to an Executive-style of government, with fewer elected States members by 2025.

Currently Alderney has ten elected States members representing an island of 2,000 people.

If approved, the changes would see eight elected, each with a portfolio to administer from General Services and Environment to to Economic Development and Health & Housing.

In a statement the States of Alderney says there have been "calls to change the system for years", with a vote back in 2019.

However, States member Alex Snowden says he fears it is a "backwards step for democracy removing the public vote. Power grabs for executive government."

Kevin Gentle, Chair of the Island's Governance Group which has brought the proposals forward says:

"A criticism has been levelled at this and previous States that we are taking too long to make decisions, and we are too slow to make progressive policies. All that will change under these proposals, but first we want to be sure that the public is with us on such an important matter."