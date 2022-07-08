Leaders meet for British-Irish Council summit in Guernsey

Politicians from across the British Isles will convene in Guernsey today at a meeting of the British-Irish Council which is likely to be overshadowed by events in Westminster.

The Summit features representatives from the Irish government, UK government, the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and the governments of the Crown Dependencies - including the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.

It comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign as Conservative party leader following more than 50 resignations from within his own government.

The UK will now be represented by the UK's Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns after Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove, who was due to lead the UK's delegation, was sacked from Boris Johnson's cabinet on Wednesday evening.