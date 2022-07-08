LibertyBus reduces services due to staff shortages

LibertyBus will be running a less frequent service on some routes due to staff shortages.

The company says it is short of eight drivers across its full time roster, with around four of its staff on long term sick leave and others leaving through retirement or taking on other roles.

While existing staff have been working overtime to keep the network running, the company says the busier summer schedule means the shortfall is being felt due to busier routes and scheduled staff leave.

From Monday 11 July:

Route 15 (Jersey Airport): Reduced from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes between 9am and 4.30pm

Route 1 (Gorey Pier): Reduced from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes between 9am and 4.30pm

Route 20 (Town Service): Reduced from every 20 minutes to half hourly.

Kevin Hart, Director of LibertyBus said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption and have tried to keep the reductions in frequency to a minimum. If we have any other issues that occur each day then we will of course post them on our social media channels and ask our customers to keep track via Facebook and Twitter for updates.

“We are doing everything in our power to recruit staff – including offering free training for people to obtain their PSV drivers licence. We’d also like to thank all of the staff working overtime over the last few months whilst we work through these issues.’

The company hopes to return to a full service the following week.